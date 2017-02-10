Stay Connected

Tennis defeats Edgewood to start season

February 10, 2017

The men’s tennis team started off their 2017 season this past weekend as they headed to Augustana College on Friday for their first match.

The Scots looked strong in the singles competitions. Landon Walker won his match 6-4, 6-2 over Augustana’s Scott Daluga. Junior Paulo Pliego also defeated his singles opponent in dominating fashion, 6-3, 6-1. It was a back and forth singles competition between Adderly Clark from Augustana and Monmouth senior Cole Pyatt. Pyatt took the first set 7-6, but Clark responded in the second set by winning 6-1 and forcing a third set. After a hard fought set, Pyatt came out on top 10-7. Augustana defeated Monmouth in all three of the doubles competitions and won the match over Monmouth 6-3.

On Saturday the Scots traveled up to Wisconsin to take on Edgewood College. Monmouth didn’t have as great of a day in the singles competitions, only coming away with two wins. Paulo Pliego swept his opponent, 6-0, 6-0. Then junior Saxon Day defeated Edgewood’s Sabastion Seeger 6-3, 6-1.

Monmouth needed to win all of their doubles matches if they wanted to come away with a win against Edgewood and that’s exactly what they did. Ronnie Griffin and Landon Walker defeated their opponents 8-6 in their match while Pliego teamed up with fellow junior Dylan Wong to win their doubles competition 8-4. Saxon Day and Cole Pyatt also won their doubles match 8-4, giving Monmouth their first win of the season. “The team did pretty well this weekend,” said Landon Walker. “However, we still have some work to do in order to be fully ready for the rest of the season.”

Monmouth will be heading to Indianapolis on February 11 to take on Case Western Reserve University and Wabash College.

Cooper Pauley

Sports Editor