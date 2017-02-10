Stay Connected

Unsung Heroes

February 10, 2017

When Roger Sander got off the train to visit Monmouth College in 1973, on an athletic visit, he fell in love and never left. After having a prominent career as an athlete, then coach, he has recently retired and now takes on full duty as the athletic department’s equipment manager.

As a player, Sander was a student athlete here for four years and was twice named an All-American on the basketball court. He graduated in 1978 as the career rebounding and single season rebounding leader as a Fighting Scot. After his playing days were over he served as the assistant basketball and baseball coach until 1993. He then earned his right as the head baseball coach. As the Fighting Scots head coach, Sander racked up 369 careers wins making him the most successful coach in Monmouth College baseball history.

After deciding it was time to retire from coaching, due to minor health reasons, Sander had been a part of 500 wins as an assistant and head coach, along with more than 300 wins as a basketball player and assistant coach. Only three other people went down in Fighting Scots’ history as longer serving coaches.

2002 was a very dramatic, stressful, and rewarding year for formerHead Coach Roger Sander. His loving super-fan wife and two brothers were battling cancer. Taking a team to the top of the Midwest Conference for the second straight year was a great accomplishment. The season only got better in the weeks to follow as he lead his team to win the conference championship. They went on to play in the regional championship, only two wins shy of reaching the College World Series.

Since Sander hung up his jersey after the 2015 season, he has been able to take on more duties as the equipment manager for the athletic department. While he was a head coach, it was difficult to manage the equipment and his team due to practices and games. Now, you can find him in the Huff with a smile as you turn in your laundry or pick up your jersey on game day. It is his responsibility to make sure the student workers get the laundry done, make sure all of the practice jerseys and game jerseys are in order and hung up, and help student athletes with whatever they may need. Sander is a big reason why a lot of kids are here at Monmouth College today. He loves this school and athletic department as much as anybody ever has and ever will. We are truly lucky to have him.

Asa Stevenson

Contributing Writer