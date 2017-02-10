Stay Connected

Wyatt launches new plan to retain students

February 10, 2017

Monmouth College President Clarence Wyatt is presenting a sweeping new initiative to the trustees in Chicago today designed to retain students who attend Monmouth College. In an interview with The Courier, Wyatt said that his primary focus is on gathering information internally and from national resources on the best practices in increasing retention.

The initiative is called the “retention moonshot.” Being a U.S. historian and a fan of John F. Kennedy, Wyatt believed that moonshot was the perfect analogy for the initiative being presenting to the trustees.

“There have been a lot of great efforts [at Monmouth College], but we discovered that a lot of the efforts were individualized and not connected with each other,” Wyatt said.

To help these efforts come together, Wyatt formed a retention group to collaborate and coordinate efforts between Academic Affairs, Student Affairs, Admissions, and Institutional Research and Marketing.

Wyatt’s goal for the retention moonshot is to bring all these efforts together while raising the profile of the work that is already going on to increase retention.

“Our core purpose is to enable bright and motivated young people to successfully complete an educational program in four years and then use that as the launching pad into the rest of their lives.”

The retention group will be providing more information to faculty and staff on this initiative in the coming weeks.

In addition to this information, Wyatt also revealed that funding to the art and literary magazine, the Coil, has not been cut, despite some rumors. While an undergraduate, Wyatt was the co-editor of his college’s version of the Coil.

“There are issues that are being resolved,” Wyatt said. “I am absolutely committed to the Coil being published and we are taking steps to make sure that happens.”

Regarding Dean Timmerman and Dean Masood’s meeting with international students about President Trumps travel ban, Wyatt is working on following up with those affected students to ensure their safety.

“We want to be sure that they can continue to complete their degrees on time at Monmouth College,” Wyatt said. “It’s important to be aware of what’s going on and we’re going to support all of our students in any way that we can.”

Cristian Corbett

Co-Editor in Chief