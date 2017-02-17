Stay Connected

Men’s Tennis takes on regionally ranked teams

February 17, 2017

This past weekend the men’s tennis team took a trip to Crawfordsville, IN on Saturday to take on Case Western Reserve University and Wabash College.

There were a lot of close battles in the Scots first match of the weekend against Case Western Reserve. Fellow juniors Dylan Wong and Paulo Pliego matched up in a doubles competition. The two fought hard but Case Western Reserve eventually took the win 8-2. Ronnie Griffin and Landon Walker had the best doubles match of the day for the Scots. They eventually fell short to Sam Concannon and Zach Hennessey 8-6.

The Scots were looking to bounce back in the singles competitions and come away with a few wins. Junior Landon Walker narrowly missed winning the first set of his singles match, losing 6-4 to Adam Collins. Walker looked to force a third set but was denied as Collins came away with the victory in the second set 6-4. Paulo Pliego also had some close sets with his singles competitor but couldn’t come away with the win. Pliego fell in straight sets 6-3, 6-2. Case Western Reserve won the match 9-0 as the Scots dropped to 1-2 on the season.

Monmouth played Wabash College later on in the day and the matches were even closer than they were against Case Western Reserve.

Griffin and Walker teamed up in one of the three doubles competitions and played very well. They were within reach of the match win but couldn’t finish it off as Wabash won the doubles match 8-6. Junior Saxon Day and senior Cole Pyatt also played well in their doubles competition but also couldn’t come out with a win, losing 8-3.

Griffin and Wabash’s Patrick McAuley were going back and forth in the first set of their singles competition before McAuley eventually came away with the win 6-4. McAuley also took the second set 6-2. Day played a good match against Kirill Ivashchenko but lost in straight sets 6-3, 6-3. Walker played in the closest match of the day against Wabash’s Jordan Greenwell. Walker pushed the first set to a decisive seventh point where Greenwell came out with the set win and then beat Walker 6-2 in the second set to take the match. Monmouth lost 9-0 to Wabash to end the weekend. “We actually played pretty well, we just didn’t have the results to show for it,” said coach Brian Jordan after the matches.

Monmouth has a weekend off before heading to Decatur, IL on Feb. 25th to take on Millikin University.

Cooper Pauley

Sports Editor