Stay Connected

Records broken at home track meet

February 17, 2017

It was an afternoon filled with great performances at the Huff Athletic Center, the site for the Fighting Scots track invitational. The most notable performance of the day didn’t take place in a running event, but in the pole vault as Dan Evers reached new heights. The junior pole vaulter broke his own personal best as well as the Niblock Track record when he cleared 16 feet 8 inches. The incredible performance moved Evers to a third-place ranking nationally for all of Division III Track and Field.

Great performances didn’t end there though as Joanna Podosek’s 800-meter time of 2:17.14 was good for a 19th place ranking nationally, just two spots out of national qualifying position. Senior Ethan Reschke moved up to an 18th place ranking nationally in the 400-meter dash with a time of 49.52. In addition, hurdler Payton Holmes broke his own school record in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.32 seconds, a performance that earned him a 21st ranking nationally. Holmes wasn’t the only hurdler to see a personal best as Freshman Vanessa Caldwell once again improved in the 60-meter hurdles posting a time of 9.34 seconds.

In the throwing events, there were personal bests across the board. Lilly Mendez achieved a personal best in the women’s weight throw with 50 feet 2 inches. Sophomore John Hintz also found a personal best performance in the men’s weight throw with a heave of 55 feet 9 ¼ inches. Joe Krall saw big improvements in his weight throw as he achieved a personal best throw of 51 feet ¾ inches.

Moving to the high jump, Maddie Schulenberg leaped to a personal best 5 feet 4 ½ inches. And in the women’s mile Kate Saulcy ran a personal best time of 5:32.65. To finish out the day, the men’s 4×400 team saw improvement as the relay of Reschke, Holmes, Gentzler and Freshman Stone Darrow clocked a time of 3:31.79.

Pole vaulter Dan Evers had this to say of his performance, “Well, unfortunately I had a cold going into the meet so I wasn’t feeling 100%. Gave me a hard time warming up but once my adrenaline started, I felt pretty good. Coach Haynes has really been helping my mechanics in the vault.” When asked about his thoughts on the team as they prepare for their final meet before the conference championships, Evers had this to say, “It’s going to be nice having a meet at IC (Illinois College) the week before conference. This will give the team, especially freshman, a chance to get a feel for the track and its atmosphere. I feel pretty confident as a team entering the conference meet, and cannot wait to see what Monmouth College can do.”

The men’s and women’s track teams will travel to Illinois College in Jacksonville on Friday for a final opportunity to compete before the Midwest Conference championship meet.

Tate Heiple

Contributing Writer