Stay Connected

Scots pick up two conference wins

February 17, 2017

Women’s Basketball went 2-0 on the road this past week. The Scots relied on stellar defense in the first game on Saturday, holding Lawrence University to just 39 points on 28% shooting from the field. Monmouth started off the game on an 18-5 run and never looked back from there, defeating Lawrence University 72-39. Yvonne Ornelas led the Scots in scoring with a career high 23 points on 9-10 shooting, including 5-6 from 3-point range. The Scots shot 50% from 3-point range for the game. Rebecca Gallis added 17 points on 5-9 shooting including 4-6 from 3-point range. The team also shot 100% from the free throw line against Lawrence University going 8-8 from the line.

The second game against Illinois College was much more competitive than the first game. The final score ended up being 68-54 as the Scots won their second game in a row. Rebecca Gallis, Keri Dodson, Demi Johnson and Jeni Crain were all in double figures for scoring. Gallis led the team with 20 points, seven rebounds and three assists while playing a team high 38 minutes. Monmouth had a 29-28 halftime lead as Gallis sank two free throws in the final minute of the first half. Illinois College came out firing on all cylinders in the second half taking an eight-point lead with 1:56 left to play in the third quarter. Monmouth countered Illinois College’s run with a run of their own. Monmouth went on a 24-0 run that Illinois College couldn’t overcome. After being down by 8 with 1:56 left to play the ladies took a 16-point lead midway through the 4th quarter of play.

Monmouth is now 4-18 on the season. Monmouth looks to keep the momentum going into their season finale Saturday against Cornell College at 1:00 P.M. in Glennie Gymnasium.

Monmouth will head north to take on Lawrence University on Saturday.

Logan Moothart

Contributing Writer