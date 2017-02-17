Stay Connected

Unsung Hero

February 17, 2017

Whether it’s cavatappi or karaoke, Stockdale Center worker Dawn Plotts is keeping Monmouth College students fed and entertained.

For just over a year, Dawn has been a pasta chef working in the downstairs portion of the cafeteria. Her responsibilities involve a large amount of food preparation, but also interacting with students. Dawn expressed that she is very fond of her coworkers, but her favorite part of the job is talking with students. She loves to interact and talk to students from all over and get to know them. She predicts this admiration comes from the fact all of her children are now grown.

Dawn is the proud mother of 5 daughters and 5 granddaughters, which she claims to be the light of her life. Jokingly, she is surprised to have ended up with so many children and grandchildren because she didn’t like kids when she was younger. However, Dawn said, “I could go on all day about them. My kids, husband and music are easily the most important parts of my life.” She had a close bond with her mother, and says she’s doing great if she’s only half the parent her mother was.

Along with family, Dawn is very passionate about music, and runs a karaoke business on the weekends. Dawn finds a deep connection with music, and says listening to someone sing their favorite song, no matter how good or bad, always brings a smile to her face. Dawn said, “Is there any significant moment in your life that you can’t tie a song to? It brings happiness, sadness, love, joy, anger, excitement, any emotion, and can soothe your soul.”

Dawn’s karaoke business is at the Woodshed bar at least one night every weekend, which she announces on her Facebook. She doesn’t enjoy the summer break like the students do, however, as her favorite nights are when the bar is filled with college students singing karaoke. Although this provides some crazy memories, her karaoke business is her sanity.

When asked what she would want students to know, Dawn claimed to be “an old hippie optimist with the glass half full.” She went on to say, “Spend your dash with passion and love and make it count. At the end, your life is marked by two years, the year you were born and the one you die. The little line in between, the dash, represents everything in between those years.”

Logan Spangler

Contributing Writer