Stay Connected

Basketball says goodbye to seniors

February 24, 2017

The Fighting Scots finished up their season last Saturday in a 74-48 loss to Cornell College at home. The Scots concluded the 2016-17 season with a record of 6-17 (MWC 6-12). With it being Senior Night, Jon Matthews, Austin Johnson, and Addison Morgan were all recognized for their dedication to the program. Each of them started and Jon Mathews led the team in scoring with 10 points and 4 rebounds. The game was a close one throughout the first half, with the score being tied 5 times. The Scots held their largest lead, 3 points, with 11:08 remaining in the first half. The Rams pulled away in the last four minutes of the first half, however, extending their lead to 38-27 at the half. In the last moments of the first half, the Rams extended their lead to 14 on a three pointer, but freshman Cam Sturtevant responded with a three of his own at the buzzer.

The Scots closed the lead to 8 following a three-pointer by Jon Matthews to open the second half, but that is as close as they would get to the Rams the rest of the way. The Rams led by around 15 points for much of the second half and pulled away to win by 26. Throughout the game, Cornell owned the battle on the boards and in the paint, hauling in 41 rebounds and scoring 34 points in the paint.

Head coach Todd Skrivseth had a lot to say about this group of seniors. “As a group, our seniors contributed so much in the way of intangibles,” said Skrivseth. “It’s those intrinsic values that are hard to come by and we’re losing some good ones with graduation.”

Skrivseth is leaning on his returning players to lead the team back to the Midwest Conference tournament next season. “We learned some hard lessons this season and we’re not finished learning,” said Skrivseth. “There are a lot of higher level areas where we need to improve if we expect to contend for a conference championship.”

Dustin Watts

Contributing Writer