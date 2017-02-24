Stay Connected

Historic season for Forensics team

February 24, 2017

Monmouth’s own forensics continued their history-making season last weekend with a pair of national qualifiers. The team traveled to University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire last weekend to compete at the Wisconsin-Illinois Lovefest.

Over the weekend, senior Cole Downey and junior Anthony Adams qualified for the American Forensics Association National Tournament (AFA) which will be held April 1-3 at Bradley University. Downey placed second in prose and third in drama, while Adams placed fourth and fifth in extemporaneous and persuasion, respectively.

“[Downey and Adams] are the first to achieve this in Monmouth College history,” said Director of Forensics, Rebecca Buel. “It is the most difficult national tournament to qualify for.”

“I feel like I made the team, Rebecca, and Monmouth proud, which is generally my goal,” said Adams. “Now that Cole is also qualified for AFA, I feel like this team has more potential to do well nationally than it ever has before.”

In the team’s upcoming competition, Adams and Downey will be joined by junior Michael Horath at the National Forensics Association National Tournament on April 13-17 at UW – Eau Claire.

“We face the challenge of being a small program with limited resources and a single coach,” said Downey. “Many of the programs surrounding us (Illinois State University, Bradley University, Ball State University) have massive teams with coaches that can work with students on an individual basis to perfect multiple events. Because of our size, the students have to shoulder more of the burden independently to improve upon their faults. While Rebecca Buel has been an incredible boost to the team, our program needs to overcome the lack of resources before being considered a serious competitor.”

“I would compare forensics more to track and field or swimming, where individual events mean a bit more than sheer team size, but a smaller team is still disadvantaged when it comes time to crown a tournament winner,” Adams said. “But we make do with what we have. Rebecca is a fantastic coach, and this team has some serious talent.”

Cristian Corbett

Co-Editor in Chief