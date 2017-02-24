Stay Connected

Lacrosse wins inaugural game

February 24, 2017

The Fighting Scots lacrosse team hosted the first ever game over the weekend, as the men made history. It was a beautiful Saturday in the middle of February and the Scots put on a show crushing their opponents 9-5. The Scots faced off against Carroll and it took just under four minutes for Monmouth to score the first ever goal in program history. The goal was made by freshman Taitum Priewe and there was much excitement in the air. The Scots would press hard on defense but eventually five up a goal at the end of the first quarter.

Monmouth would give up a quick goal in the second going down 2-1, but then responding with another goal of their own. The Scots would score two more right before halftime and take a 4-3 lead. The men would have some more luck scoring the next three goals to go up 7-3. They would surrender a couple more goals but in the end get the victory 9-5 in Monmouth College’s first ever lacrosse game.

On Tuesday evening the Scots suited up again against Elmhurst College. The Blue Jays would strike early and often going up four goals to none after the first quarter. In the second quarter we saw much of the same as the Blue Jays put up another five goals before halftime leading Monmouth 9-0. The Scots would have to wait until the two-minute mark in the third quarter to get their first goal. A fantastic goal made by Monmouth’s Jerry Ivie. Monmouth would fight hard for the entire game but come up short and fall to Elmhurst College 15-2.

The Scots will host again this Saturday against Concordia University Chicago.

Luke Long

Contributing Writer