Stay Connected

Lacrosse battles in 2 OT games

March 24, 2017

On Friday the Fighting Scots men’s lacrosse team faced off against the University of Northwestern (MN). The Scots came into the contest with a record of 2-4 while the Eagles came in with a record of 1-3. The men would lose another double overtime game 6-5.

It was a defensive battle throughout the entire game. The Scots struck first just under the seven-minute mark of the first quarter. The goal made by Croy Seagren, his fifth goal of the season. Monmouth would hold the Eagles scoreless in the first quarter and not surrender a goal until halfway through the second quarter. Taitum Piewe would answer quickly scoring his eight goal of the season with five minutes left in the half, putting the Scots up 2-1. Monmouth would score again only 26 seconds later. Going into half the Scots would lead Northwestern 3-1.

The Scots would come up empty in the third quarter while allowing just one score to the opposition. Monmouth would carry their narrow 3-2 lead into the fourth quarter. Two quick goals in the fourth would put Northwestern up 4-3. Monmouth’s Seagren wasn’t done score though as he put in two more goals within one minute of each other giving the Scots a one-goal lead with just five minutes left in the game. Northwestern, with one last push scored a goal at the end of regulation to send the game into overtime. The first overtime would go scoreless sending the game into a second overtime where Northwestern’s Galvin Welch would score the winning goal in the sudden death overtime.

Luke Long

Contributing Writer