Stay Connected

Singles play leads men’s tennis to win

March 24, 2017

The men’s tennis team was busy this past Saturday, playing two matches on the road. Senior Cole Pyatt stated, “We did not play as well as we could have, but we still ended up with a pretty good weekend.” The first match pitted the Scots up against Morningside College. Monmouth’s No. 1 doubles team of Ronnie Griffin and Landon Walker started the match off well with a 8-6 win, but Morningside College responded by winning the No. 2 and No. 3 doubles. “It was a hard adjustment at first in doubles,” said Coach Brian Jordan. “It was a different surface so it was a little slower than what we’ve been playing on.” In singles, Landon Walker at No. 3 and Saxon Day at No. 5 were able to pick up the victories, each winning in straight sets. At No. 2 singles, Dylan Wong fought back after losing the first set to win the second set 6-2, but eventually fell short in set number 3, losing 10-5. Paulo Pliego, playing at No. 4 singles, also forced a third set but lost the competitive last set 11-9. The Scots ended up losing the match 3-6. Coach Jordan praised “The heart of the lineup was key and battled well.

The Fighting Scots bounced back in their second match of the day against Wartburg College, picking up the 5-4 win. “In the second match, we were adjusted to the different surface and picked up a doubles point, which was key,” said Jordan. Monmouth’s No. 3 doubles team of Saxon Day and Alex Martin won 8-6 to keep Monmouth in contention after doubles. The Scots shined in singles play with their No. 2 through No. 5 singles players all winning in straight sets. Wong and Walker picked up the wins at No. 2 and No. 3. They were accompanied by Pliego at No. 4 and Day at No. 5. Cole Pyatt almost picked up another win at No. 6 singles, forcing a third set before losing 10-5. “We were up 4-3 with two matchups left. We knew that we just had to win one of the remaining two matchups. We played well and it should be a good springboard into our conference play,” praised Jordan.

The Men’s Tennis team kicks off their conference play on April 2nd at home against Ripon College and Lake Forest College.

Dustin Watts

Contributing Writer