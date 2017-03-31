Stay Connected

Fighting Scots split doubleheader

March 31, 2017

This past Sunday the Scots baseball team headed south to take on MacMurray College in a doubleheader. Monmouth only managed to get one hit in the first game but came away with the win. The doubleheader would be split as MacMurray would hit three home runs in the second game to win 6-4.

The Scots would strike first in game one against the Highlanders. With one out in the first inning junior Bryson Sheppard grounded out but Ryan Sparks would score on the play to give the Scots a 1-0 lead. It was a pitcher’s duel for the next five innings. MacMurray picked up some hits but nothing came of them as Monmouth still lead 1-0 heading to the top of the 6th inning. The Scots finally got their first hit of the game when Sheppard singled. With men on second and third Jake Starkey flied out to left field and Austin Hardy tagged up to give Monmouth a two run cushion. MacMurray would score one run in the bottom of the sixth but the Scots would come away with the win 2-1.

The second game of the day was a home run battle. Monmouth would score first in the second game as well. With two outs in the top of the first Austin Hardy homered to push the Scots in front. MacMurray would tie the game up in the bottom of the second with a home run of their own. The Highlanders would take a 5-1 lead after four innings thanks to a pair of two run home runs, one in the third inning and one in the fourth. In the top of the 8th Monmouth looked to rally as Zach VanWasenhove hit a three run homer. The Scots couldn’t quite get back in the game though as MacMurray would win the second game 6-4.

“Overall, we have to play better and more as a team,” said head coach Alan Betourne. “We are a very talented team, but we have to play the whole game and learn how to put teams away.”

