Stay Connected

Track & Field outdoor debut

March 31, 2017

The Monmouth College men’s and women’s track teams opened up their outdoor seasons in Rock Island, Illinois at Augustana College. The day was highlighted by a one, two, three finish on the women’s side in the 200-meter dash and on the men’s side by John Hintz with two personal bests in the throws events. The women’s team finished 5th at the meet and the men’s team placed 6th on the day.

In the sprints, the most dominant performance for the Fighting Scots women’s team was in the 200-meter dash. Briana Gardner, Cynthia Myers, and TaShea’ Tinglin placed first, second, and third for a clean sweep of the event. Gardner finished in 26.18, Myers in 27.23, and Tinglin in 27.24.

After a tremendous indoor season capped off by 9th place finish at the national championship meet in the weight throw, Sophomore John Hintz carried the momentum into the outdoor season. Hintz had not one but two great performances on the day. The first was in the discus where Hintz achieved a distance of 156 feet, 10 inches. The second came in the hammer throw, where he heaved the ball 169 feet and 10 inches. Both performances placed him in the top 10 nationally for the events.

In the jump events, Darice Brooks long jumped a distance of 16 feet ¼ inches. In the triple jump, Madi Schulenberg jumped a mark of 33 feet 4 inches.

On the track, Monmouth turned in a pair of top 8 finishes in the 400-meter hurdles. Payton Holmes finished 5th with a time of 56.62 and Carl O’Connor finished 7th in a time of 59.25. In the mid-distance, Kate Saulcy finished 4th in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:32.52.

The Scots track and field teams will head South this weekend to compete as they travel to Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri.

Tate Heiple

Contributing Writer