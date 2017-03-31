Stay Connected

Unsung Hero

March 31, 2017

There are few things that students enjoy more than receiving a letter or package in the mail at school; but none of that would be possible without Student Mailroom Clerk, Annette St. Ledger. Wanting a change of pace by working in a positive environment close to home, St. Ledger has been a part of the Monmouth College staff since August 1st of last year. Usually spotted in the basement of Stockdale, behind the old Dutch door, Annette enjoys her shifts in the company of mailroom student workers, tending to the needs of those tracking their UPS shipments.

Though some gifts come in small boxes or white envelopes, Annette’s reward is helping others and seeing the joy in their eyes when they receive something they genuinely love in the mail. Another perk is working the mail route for the faculty and staff, where she’s behind the wheel of the mail van, which she says “Is fun to drive!” However, with any job comes stress. For Annette, the beginning of the semester is a rush, with more packages than there are shelves. Luckily, she’s fond of the Q-Trak tracking and scanning software that streamlines the process and provides interesting data. On the first day of spring semester, she was responsible for delivering over 350 packages to students alone in only a five hour span!

Originally from a farm just south of Roseville, St. Ledger received her Bachelor of Business from Western Illinois University, majoring in Accounting and minoring in Microcomputer Applications. She even passed the CPA exam before they wouldn’t allow calculators! Previous to Monmouth she was a CFO at the local hospital for four years, spent six years as a bursar at Carl Sandburg College and CFO at the health center in neighboring Oquawka and Stronghurst for over a decade. When she’s not working for the school, Annette works from home doing the bookkeeping for a small health network. In her spare time, she loves doing yard work and planting flowers. Her and her significant other, Security Supervisor, Mark, enjoy traveling to Galena, Illinois, visiting wineries and attending wine festivals with their friends.

Without plans of leaving the college anytime soon, Annette intends to remain working in the mailroom, with hopes of fulfilling a full-time position in a few years, working with Excel and numbers as she used to. After retirement, she considers doing volunteer work at the hospital, but for now she is happy to work for the same establishment as her uncle, Dean St. Ledger did and her aunt Nancy while providing students with smiles that have come from afar.

Tessa Jones

Contributing Writer