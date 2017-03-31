Stay Connected

Women’s Water Polo wins four straight

March 31, 2017

Thursday morning at 2:30am the Women’s Water Polo Team embarked on their journey to Connecticut to compete in their second Regional Tournament hosted by Connecticut College. The Scots started off strong with a 7-5 victory over Penn State Behrend College (PSB) nailing their first win of the season. Freshman Esther Hubbard started the game out scoring two minutes into the game. Shortly following, Hubbard dropped another three goals in the first half. Natalie Curtis had 13 saves to seal the win against PSB.

The Scots second game was against Grove City College. Monmouth was down one goal halfway through the first quarter, Hubbard scored the game tying goal at the start of the second quarter. Dabrowski netted one making the score 2-1 at half. Grove City fired back making the score 3-2 in the third quarter. Monmouth tied the game up with a goal from freshman Emily Mathews. Heading into the fourth quarter both teams went back and forth scoring. With Monmouth down 3-4 and 3 minutes left in the fourth quarter, Mathews scored the tying goal on a man up advantage sending the game into overtime. Dabrowski took over in the overtime periods scoring twice making the final score 6-4. Curtis saved 10 shots in the Scots second victory.

On Saturday the Scots continued their longest winning streak in program history with a 14-1 win over Utica College and 4 time conference champions, Connecticut College. Against Connecticut College Dabrowski scored 3 goals while Bowers and Junior Melissa Barrios each scored once helping the team get to a 5-2 lead by halftime. The Camels fought back in the second half tying the game 7-7 with less than 2 minutes left in regulation. After a timeout with less than a minute left in the game, Dabrowski scored her fifth goal with 35 seconds left and the Scots defense kept the Camels from scoring in the final seconds of the game earning a 8-7 victory. Curtis also had a program-record 17 saves to help with the win.

Sunday morning the Scots winning streak fell with a 10-1 loss to Macalester College. The Scots also lost to Washington and Jefferson College 3-12. “This weekend was a huge step for our team and our program,” said Curtis, “It set us up for big things for the rest of the season.”

Emily Mathews

Contributing Writer