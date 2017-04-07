Stay Connected

Golf places ninth in season-opener

April 7, 2017

The Fighting Scots Men’s golf team teed off in Galesburg over the weekend at Soangetaha Country Club, along with 17 other schools from all around the Midwest. Friday afternoon was cold and wet making the round difficult for many schools. On day one the Scots first team fired a team score of 327 with sub-80 scores from seniors Nate Jacobs, with a 78 and Luke Krieter with a 79. Monmouth also took scores from Nate Monroe (84), and Connor Gillen (86). On Friday the men’s second team rolled in with a team score of 344 with a couple solid scores of 84, from senior Jordan Junker and 85, from sophomore Mason Ely. Sophomore Braden Williams would also contribute to the team with an 88. Monmouth knew they had some work to do heading into the second round on Saturday.

The weather treated the teams much better on Saturday and the Fighting Scots were able to gain some ground on the competition after shooting a team score of 310, seventeen stokes lower than the previous day. The Scots would pass fellow conference teams, Grinnell College, and St. Norbert College and would finish 9th overall in the tournament. The first team would get low scores from everyone as Nate Jacobs would lead the team again with a score of 75 followed up by a great round of 76 shot by Luke Krieter. Logan Moothart would also get in on the action posting a 79, eight strokes better than the previous day. The Scots second team would have another solid round, led by Luke Long, coming in with an 84 and Dalton Anderson firing an 85.

The Men’s Golf team heads to Bloomington this weekend, for the Illinois Wesleyan Invite.

Luke Long

Contributing Writer