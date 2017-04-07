Stay Connected

Lacrosse teams push to improve

April 7, 2017

Men’s lacrosse traveled to Milwaukee on April 1 to take on Milwaukee School of Engineering. Monmouth got off to a slow start as they gave up six goals in the first quarter and weren’t able to find the back of the net. MSOE held a 6-0 lead going into the second quarter. Thomas Van Alstine scored Monmouth’s first goal of the game three minutes into the second quarter. Van Alstine would score once more before the quarter was over but MSOE went into halftime with an 8-2 advantage.

After an early goal by MSOE to start the half Van Alstine found the net for the third time, cutting the Raiders lead to six. MSOE would score two more times before the end of the third quarter. Monmouth started to make a push early on in the final quarter. Taitum Priewe and Jerry Ivie both connected on goals before the Raiders put the game out of reach with a pair of goals. MSOE came away with the win 14-5.

“I think the team and program are progressing at a great clip,” said men’s head coach Andrew Routt. “We are really starting to put together complete games, and that is great for a first year program. We obviously still have plenty to work on, but I am proud of how we are competing from the first whistle to the last.”

While the men were in Milwaukee the women traveled to Concordia to face off against Concordia-Chicago. Kara-Jade Gordon got the Scots off to a hot start, scoring twice in the first four minutes to give Monmouth a 2-1 lead. Concordia would rip off seven straight goals before Monmouth’s Makayla Shaw found the back of the net. Gordon then connected on her third goal of the game to pull Monmouth within three. Concordia would end the first half with two late goals to take a 9-4 lead into halftime.

Monmouth went scoreless in the first thirteen minutes of the second half before Gordon scored two goals in a little over a minute to pull the Scots within five goals. Concordia would score five straight goals to finish the game as the Scots fell to the Cougars 16-6.

Cooper Pauley

Sports Editor