Stay Connected

MC introduces Islam 101

April 7, 2017

Things are happening around the world whether you agree with them or not. As students, faculty, and staff at Monmouth College, the first step we need to take towards improving things is educating ourselves. Certain groups and individuals on campus have made this step more accessible for us by hosting a series of events. Former Monmouth College student, Richard Harrod, explained that these events are aimed at providing a “forum dedicated to enhancing people’s understanding of the basics of Islam” in addition to promoting “sincere inquiry and challenge stereotypes”.

Harrod, in association with the Philosophy & Religious Studies Department, Political Science Department, Sociology & Anthropology Department, the Chaplain’s Office, Better Together and the Student Affairs Office, he hopes that these events can help our community to identify and eliminate common “misinformation and misconceptions that have unfortunately become part of our popular culture”. These events will stress the importance of interfaith dialogue. By transforming differences between religions from animosity into new understandings and a refreshing view of humanity, these events help set the stage for constructive conversations within our community.

The teach-in series starts on Thursday, April 6 from 5-6 P.M. in the Pattee Auditorium with a presentation followed by a Q&A session. The events continue through and end on Thursday, April 27 at 7 P.M. in CSB 276. Events in between include presentations and Q&A sessions on Sunday April 9, starting at 5 P.M. in the Pattee Auditorium, and Thursday April 20 from 7-8:30 P.M. in CSB 273. Take the step to educate yourself at these events.

Abbi Murray

Contributing Writer