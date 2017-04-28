Stay Connected

Baseball splits four game weekend

The Fighting Scots went 2-2 in a four game weekend in Maustin, Wisconsin over the weekend. The team left Monmouth at 11:00am Friday morning to play the four schools from the North Division of the Midwest Conference.

Game one was played Friday night under the lights against the current number 1 seed in the North, St. Norbert College. Tyler McDonald took the bump and went a strong 7 – 2/3 innings, but unfortunately took the loss as the Scots just couldn’t find a way to plate a run and opened the weekend with a 2-0 defeat.

The Scots got off to a hot start Saturday in game one of a double header. They beat Lawrence 6-1 behind the bats of Dayton Ince and Austin Hardy. In game two the Scots couldn’t overcome a 6 run 4th inning and a five run 7th inning from Beloit as they lost 15-7. The bats were hot, as Hardy homered and Bryson Sheppard doubled twice and drove in two. Unfortunately the pitching nor the defense was clean and that was the difference.

The weekend ended well for the Fighting Scots as they beat Ripon College, who is currently sitting in 2nd place in the North Division. Starter Asa Stevenson threw six scoreless innings and handed the ball to the bullpen up 2-0. The game took a turn when Ridge Greenman gave up back to back homeruns in the bottom of the 8th and Ripon took a 3-2 lead going into the 9th inning. With two outs and two runners on, Zach VanWassenhove ripped single that scored two and Monmouth took the lead 4-3. Two errors led to 6 two out runs, and the Scots prevailed 8-3. Monmouth now sits in third place in the South Division. They are back in action this weekend with a huge four game series against second place Cornell College.

Asa Stevenson

Contributing Writer