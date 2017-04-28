Stay Connected

Men’s Tennis finishes fifth in MWC

April 28, 2017

For the first time in six years, the Monmouth College Men’s tennis team has failed to qualify for the Midwest Conference Team Championships. The MWC team championships held on Friday, April 8th in Madison Wisconsin will host the top four teams in the conference: Lawrence University, Grinnell College, Cornell College, and Lake Forest College.

The Fighting Scots fell just short of qualifying for the MWC championships, finishing fifth place in the conference with a record of 4-4. Monmouth faced off against two conference opponents this past weekend with a chance to slide into the fourth place spot in conference. Monmouth took on Cornell College on Saturday, where Paulo Pliego and Saxon Day teamed up to win their doubles match 9-7. That was the only win the Scots would get on the day as they lost to the Rams 8-1. Monmouth faced off against Grinnell College the next day but lost to them as well 9-0.

Saxon Day, a current member of the team reflects on the team’s results saying, “This season was definitely a disappointment. The weekend before the most important match of the season, one of our starting players got injured and we were unable to fill his shoes. I believe if it wasn’t for this injury, we would be playing in the team championships this weekend. Hopefully we have a large incoming freshman recruiting class to fill some holes in our line-up.”

The team will still be heading to Madison to compete in the Singles and Doubles championships, which will be held on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. “Hopefully some of us can place during the individual championships. I believe that some of us are capable of doing so” Day added.

Derek Rineburg

Contributing Writer