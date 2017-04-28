Stay Connected

Water Polo has historic season

Monmouth College women’s water polo ended their season with a program record nine wins. Receiving several recognitions for “Players of the Week” the team was excited and ready to play their best tournament yet. Entering fifth into the Division III Championships in St. Paul, Minnesota, the team knew this was a first for the history of the program and that it was time to prove that the women’s team was not to be taken lightly.

Facing Connecticut College in the tournament opener, freshman Brittany Lira was the first to score in the first quarter. At halftime the score was a nail-biting 3-2. The Camels rallied during the third quarter to even the score at four a piece. The score remained stagnant as the game moved to overtime. Unfortunately the Scots lost their pace and lost seven to six with a double digit save performance from junior Natalie Curtis.

Coach Ollis rallied the troops and motivated the team enough to look past their hard fought loss against the Camels in order to prepare for their next match against Utica. With a slow start and only four goals in the first half, the Scots managed to pull away and defeat Utica nine to one. Sophomore Becca Dabrowski scored five of the team’s nine to solidify her presence in the pool.

With one last game on the line, the Fighting Scots were placed in a position where they could lose and suffer the several harrowing questions of “What if?” On the contrary, they could duke it out, win, and cherish every last moment of the bus ride back to campus. The team faced Grove City in a tooth and nail game that ended the half at four goals to three in Monmouth’s favor. Dabrowski scored four of the team’s nine by the end of the game with the help of two goals from juniors Brenna Bowers and Rachel Unger.

The scots wrapped up their season by breaking program records and ending on a high note with back to back wins. Next season should be one for the books.

