Stay Connected

Montana wildfires cause devastation

September 15, 2017

Montana has been in a state of distress since the wildfires began popping up throughout the state early this summer. Covering over 400,000 acres, the fires have not only scarred the land but has also destroyed numerous homes and buildings. Thousands of firefighters and hundreds of Montana National Guard members have been evacuating hundreds of homes and battling dozens of small and large fires. Two firefighter’s lives have been taken from the land of the living since the blazing battle began.

Although Montana has arguably had the worst fires of the summer, other states have had wildfire problems as well. California had two large fires in Sacramento and LA and has officially declared a state of emergency. Utah, Oregon, Idaho, and the state of Washington have all been victims of the dry summer. The fires of the western United States have created a worsening air quality from all the smoke and ash falling from the sky.

The Governor of Montana officially declared the fires a disaster. Although some will say that the summer is always the season for wildfires and that the fires might be inevitable, those same people cannot deny that this has been the hottest and driest summer in Montana’s history, according to the New York Times. Sebastian Hernandez says that the wildfires are in correlation with climate change: “We cannot battle nature and keep testing the earth with all the pollution our factories spout into the atmosphere. Like it or not, climate change is happening, and the country needs to realize it before it is too late.”

Democratic Senator of Montana, Jon Tester, was quoted saying that Congress “continues to bury its head” in the face of climate change. Senior Julius Bradsfield believes that climate change is real and thinks that the federal government needs to step in. “Climate change could be to blame for the drier conditions in Montana but the federal government needs to implement stricter laws surrounding pollution.” During the Obama administration, clean energy was a top priority and ended up shutting down a few factories that did not meet his pollution criteria.

The country may be in doubt that climate change is happening while the world spins today, but the record-breaking temperatures in Montana that contribute to devastating wildfires beg to differ. The fires have consumed so many acres of land that it will physically leave a scar on Mother Nature as well as an emotional scar on the people experiencing the destruction.

Riley Hess

Editor in Chief