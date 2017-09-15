Stay Connected

New Faculty

September 15, 2017

Several new faces can be seen on the third floor of Wallace Hall, one of those being Dr. Robert Hinck. Hinck is a newly hired assistant professor in the Communication/Public Relation department. Prior to coming to Monmouth, Hinck completed his undergraduate studies at the University of Michigan, masters at Central Michigan University, and Ph.D. at Texas A&M.

The move from Texas to Monmouth for Hinck proved beneficial for multiple reasons. The opening in the communication department was clearly a big factor, but Hinck also noted that he is significantly closer to his family now than he was before. Along with this, the beautiful fall weather the past couple weeks has been a definite plus of living in the Midwest once again.

In his short time at Monmouth, the professor has already set goals that he wishes to achieve at the college. He hopes to help the community, and while doing so, help students discover their own civic voice within the community. He explained that a lot of his teaching “emphasizes experiential learning” and that he wants his students to be engaged in their community. Academically, he is hoping to start an Asian studies minor at Monmouth. He has been working with professor Michelle Damien to get the program started. By adding this minor, Hinck wants to get more students interested in the topic and hopefully encourage more people to study abroad.

Currently, Hinck teaches public relations and communication courses. He says that his favorite topics to teach about are United States/China relations, conflict, politics, and organizational activities. At the University of Michigan, Hinck concentrated in U.S./China relations, so the subject holds a special place for him. He enjoys talking about politics and believes that politics impacts all of our lives. He explained his interest in politics, saying “especially with the DACA decision, it highlights how even if sometimes we don’t like to be politically active, there are issues that threaten the lives of our community members”

When he isn’t in the classroom, Dr. Hinck can be found all around Monmouth, whether that be enjoying live music at Market Alley Wines or training for a marathon he is running in the next few weeks. He lives close to campus and has two dogs: a Pitbull Terrier named Larry and a Catahoula and Great Dane mix, Lulu. He said that so far, he has loved living in Monmouth and luckily for him, he doesn’t even mind the smell.

Kaelin Sommer

News Editor