Stay Connected

Prime Beef Festival entertains community and college

September 15, 2017

Since the sounds of bagpipes, multiple marching bands, and police sirens roared down Broadway last Wednesday, a few key buzzwords have been flying around campus. They have been hard to miss; the talk of the town has included the likes of foot-long corn dogs, giant tacos, and, a crowd favorite, apple cider slushies.

These festival delicacies were all found at the Warren County Prime Beef Festival. The event kicked off on Wednesday, September 5th with the parade, which attracted members of the Monmouth community, as well as Monmouth College students and faculty. This parade included both the Monmouth College Pipe Band and Marching Band. Area high school marching bands also participated, as well as various businesses and organizations from the surrounding area. Many lucky parade watchers left that evening with at least one bag full of candy.

At the same time as the parade, the fairgrounds opened to the public and people of all ages were able to enjoy all the best that Monmouth has to offer. Throughout the following days, students made their way to the fairgrounds to play games, ride carnival rides, and indulge in fair food, hopefully in that order to avoid any unfortunate motion sickness incidents.

Other popular Prime Beef Festival events included the Chicken Scramble and Demolition Derby. Apple cider slushies were the drink of choice throughout the weekend, and the fair itself offered a small-town experience that proved entertaining to college students looking to get off campus for a while.

Whether it was a student’s very first Prime Beef Festival or their fourth and final, the overall experience remained valuable. Kennedy Chenault, a freshman, said that this was her first time attending the festival. After riding rides and enjoying the food, Chenault concluded that “you really get to experience the close-knit community atmosphere…events like this are the perfect time to make friends, even with people who don’t go to the college.”

Kaelin Sommer

News Editor