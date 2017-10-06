Stay Connected

Family Weekend 2017

From musical performances to sporting events and even mentalist shows, there was something for nearly everyone when Monmouth hosted “Family Weekend” last Friday through Sunday. The Office of Campus Events and Association for Student Activity Planning combined forces to put on several campus-wide events that parents, students, and relatives of all kinds would have the opportunity to enjoy.

The weekend kicked off with the Top Hat Side Show in front of Wallace Hall on Friday night. This show was a two-man act that heavily involved the crowd, inviting participants up on stage to be apart of the magic. Sword swallowing, fire-breathing, and straight jackets and more were all included in the show.

The following day was packed full of activities that families could enjoy together. In the morning, students and their families who were legacies to Monmouth College were able to attend the Legacy Brunch. At the brunch, junior Elizabeth Smith had the opportunity to share with attendees the impact that Monmouth made on her and many other members of her family. She shared the stage with her mother, Laura Cavanaugh, who grew up in Monmouth and attended Monmouth College. Smith reflected on the experience, saying that “Monmouth College has created a bigger bond with my mother and I…being able to walk on the same campus she did is something that I cannot explain and then becoming a part of Kappa Kappa Gamma my freshman year, we have been able to grow as a woman the same way with the ideals of KKG.”

Along with the events planned for the day, parents and families of first-year students had the opportunity to meet with their freshman’s First Year Mentors and learn more about the Introduction to Liberal Arts course. This allowed parents to see more in-depth what it means to be at a liberal arts college and the kind of material their students are learning in the classroom. It also explained the mentoring program that was just implemented this year and gave families a chance to meet and interact with some of the First Year Mentors.

The afternoon brought the bulk of Family Weekend events, with a campus-wide cookout, inflatables on the quad, a home football game, and both women’s and men’s soccer games. To wrap up the experience, the family weekend concert was well attended in Dahl Chapel. The concert featured the college’s own Winds Ensemble, Chamber Orchestra, and Chorale. Following the concert, Chris Carter, a mentalist, entertained students and families alike to bring the night to a close.

Family Weekend 2017 has come and gone at Monmouth College, but hopefully, the sense of belonging and community that comes with it does not have to stop there. Elizabeth Smith put it in perspective when she explained, “Monmouth College means tradition and a constant home away from home.”

Kaelin Sommer

News Editor