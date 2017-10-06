Stay Connected

Monmouth Hosts Volunteer Fair

October 6, 2017

On Wednesday, students got the opportunity to get information on how to volunteer within the community. Non-profit organizations like the Jamieson Community Center, the Warren County Public Library, and the Warren County Achievement Center were among the many represented at the fair. Students also got the opportunity to learn their blood type with the help of the booth for the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center.

Lily Guillen

Photography Manager