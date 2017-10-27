Stay Connected

Mark Grover returns to campus

Mark Grover, the security supervisor, had to be out of the office for a couple of weeks due to a heart attack. He received many cards from students, faculty, and staff sending him love and good wishes. “I’ve always said that Monmouth College is home, and I have a connection with the students where I think about them as family. So I just wanted to thank everybody and all of the thoughts and prayers are much appreciated,” Grover said.

Lily Guillen

Photography Manager