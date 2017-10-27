Stay Connected

Us Too

October 27, 2017

The Courier staff would like to join the Daily Iowan and focus our efforts on spreading awareness of sexual assault among Monmouth College. Sexual harassment occurs more than people would like to think especially because during the months of August, September, October, and November more than 50 percent of college sexual assaults occur. One in five Women will be sexually assaulted in college while one in 16 men will be sexually assaulted as well. Over 90 percent of all sexually violent cases on college campuses are never reported.

If you, or someone you know, have been affected by sexually violent acts please reach out. No person deserves to be violated, degraded, or humiliated. The numbers below will help you or a friend.

Monmouth College Security – 309-457-2259 / 309-337-5708

Monmouth College Counseling Service Appointments – 309-457-2114

Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault – 309-837-5555

Illinois Rape/Sexual Assault – 309-797-1777

Center for Prevention of Abuse – Toll Free – 800-559-7233

Center for Prevention of Abuse – Collect – 309-691-4111

State’s Attorney Office – 309-734-8476

City of Monmouth Police Department – 911 (or) 309-734-8383

Your voice deserves to be heard.

– Duane Bonifer, Riley Hess, Kaelin Sommer, Tessa Jones, Cooper Pauley, Anthony Adams, Lily Guillen, Casey Schute, Quinton Kaihara, Abbi Murray, Nate Smolczyk, and Sebastian Hernandez.