Stay Connected

Women’s Week

October 27, 2017

Women’s Week took place at Monmouth College, beginning on October 23. The events were sponsored by the Wackerle Career and Leadership Center and were open for all students to take part in.

On Monday and Tuesday, students had the opportunity to participate in an “Equality in Six Words” activity. By writing, tweeting, or messaging what equality meant to them in six words or less, students were able to creatively and concisely express their feelings about the subject. Multiple six word phrases were chosen and are displayed on a poster in the lower level of Stockdale.

Assertiveness Training was offered on Tuesday night, which gave those in attendance an opportunity to learn how to effectively assert themselves in leadership roles. This training session’s aim was to improve interpersonal skills and gain the knowledge necessary to be confident in a variety of situations.

The second installment in the Wackerle’s “Pearls of Wisdom” series took place as part of Women’s Week on Wednesday afternoon. Dean Laura Hutchinson met with students and faculty to give her take on what it means to be a leader and the various ways that she grew into the leader she is today. She discussed some aspects of leadership that were most important to her personally, such as accepting when she’s wrong, taking good feedback, and finding good advisors.

When speaking about her experience as a woman in a leadership position, Dean Hutchinson emphasized that it is important to accept help from others. As she explained, “leadership doesn’t function in an echo chamber,” it is not something that can be achieved alone.

As a part of the festivities of the week and also tying into Monmouth’s ongoing Immigration Palooza, Fatimah Asghar visited campus on Wednesday night. Asghar is a poet, screenwriter, educator, or performer. The event was sponsored by the Office of Intercultural Life, and featured Asghar reading her original poetry and speaking about her own experiences as a woman of color. She also showed the first episode of “Brown Girls,” a web series about the experiences of women of color, which was filmed in Chicago. The writer spoke about her experiences and feelings as a Muslim and woman of color, what inspires her work, and gave the audience insight into her feelings towards the current political climate and the state of the nation today.

María Magallón, a senior who attended the program, explained the ways that she was impacted by Fatimah Asghar’s presentation and the ideas she expressed. She said, “As a woman of color, I can absolutely relate to her poems and experiences…her poetry was authentic and sincere in the sense that it was telling her story, yet I could see myself reflected in it as well.” Magallón also appreciated how students who could not relate to Asghar’s poetry on a personal level would still “receive the opportunity to learn about other people’s experiences and the challenges women of color face.”

Women’s Week wraps up with the “Game Changer” women’s football game on Friday night and Empowerment Workshop on Saturday afternoon. Campus organization People of Change encouraged female students to participate in the game and all are invited to watch the outcome on Friday night. Saturday’s workshop will conclude the Women’s Week events.

Kaelin Sommer

News Editor