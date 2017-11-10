Stay Connected

Homecoming Week 2017

November 10, 2017

Another homecoming weekend has come and gone again, and for many alumni and current students, it was one to remember. The week proved busy for most involved, with students voting for homecoming royalty, practicing their Spirit Shout performances, and gearing up for the big game on Saturday. All of the festivities last week led up to the annual Turkey Bowl which attracted fans of all ages.

Homecoming events included activities for Greek life and student organizations to compete for throughout the week. Trivia Night was held on Tuesday night, with the ladies from Alpha Xi Delta coming out on top.

The Cardboard Boat Regatta was also a popular competition for teams to compete in on Thursday night. Homemade boats made from cardboard and duct tape raced down the pool, each propelled by two students who were likely more concerned with staying dry until they reached the end than beating out the competitors. While it was a great race, Alpha Tau Omega’s boat outlasted the competition and won the event.

Throughout the week, student organizations also worked to collect non-perishable goods to donate to the Jamieson Center in Monmouth. This allowed students to not only gain points for their organizations based on how many cans each collected but also give back to the community.

Friday night, students gathered for the annual Spirit Shout. Pain is Temporary, Colorful Voices of Praise, and Umoja defended their title for the third year in a row and came out as the victor for their Spirit Shout performance.

Friday night homecoming royalty winners were also announced. Sarah Hunt and John Hintz were crowned junior princess and prince, and Callie Cook and Thomas Burkhead won senior queen and king. The night of Monmouth tradition and pride was ended with a firework show.

The next morning, floats, baton twirlers, and much more paraded down Broadway for the Homecoming parade. Both the MC Dance Team and cheerleaders performed in the parade with the marching band, while various other student and community organizations showcased their floats for parade-goers lining the street.

Mackenzie Fletcher, a member of both the dance team and the drum line in marching band, explained that her favorite part of homecoming was being able to participate in the parade. “Last year the parade was rained out so I wasn’t able to be in it, but I was excited to march in the parade this year.”

In the spirit of tradition, students, alumni, faculty, and members of the community gathered for the annual Turkey Bowl game. During this game, President and First Lady, Clarence Wyatt and Lobie Stone, were presented with alumni class gifts from past Monmouth graduating classes.

While there was some concern about the performance of bagpipes during the football game, the Monmouth College Pipe Band did have the opportunity to perform at half-time, with the addition of some former pipe band members.

Homecoming 2017 wrapped up on Sunday afternoon with a concert from the college’s choir and chorale. Memories were made, traditions were preserved, and as Sigma Phi Epsilon’s homecoming banner stated, “We didn’t know we were making traditions, we were just having fun.”

Kaelin Sommer

News Editor