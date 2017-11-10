Stay Connected

Kevin Spacey

November 10, 2017

Over the past few weeks, allegations against actor Kevin Spacey have arose, with multiple men claiming that the actor sexually assaulted them. The first of these actors was Anthony Rapp, who is best known for his roles in Star Trek and RENT.

Rapp explained in an interview with Buzzfeed that when he was 14, Spacey attempted to make sexual advances towards him. At the time, Spacey was 26. Rapp had not publicly spoken of this incident until very recently.

As Rapp explained on Twitter, “I came forward with my story, standing on the shoulders of the many courageous women and men who have been speaking out to shine a light and hopefully make a difference, as they have done for me.”

Since Rapp told his story, several others have come forward with similar allegations against Spacey. Multiple men in the film industry who have worked with or come into contact with the actor have claimed that Spacey has groped, assaulted, or harassed them sexually. Spacey is well known for his role on the Neflix series, House of Cards, and an anonymous former production assistant for the show also came forward to speak about an incident where Spacey assaulted him on the set of the show.

Kevin Spacey made a public apology via Twitter on October 29. He directly apologized to Rapp, who was the first to announce that Spacey had assaulted him. In his response to Rapp, Spacey said that he was “horrified” to hear the story and that he did not remember the incident. He blamed his behavior on alcohol and expressed that he was sorry for the feelings Rapp had “carried with him all these years.”

Spacey also made an announcement in his apology letter. He acknowledged that in his past he had romantic relationships with both men and women, and that he chose “now to live as a gay man.”

Since the claims and allegations have been made against the actor, Netflix has chosen to cancel seasons six and seven of House of Cards. Monmouth College junior, Allison Lovdahl thought that Netflix’s decision was more than called for, explaining, “It’s good to see Netflix putting their foot down and showing zero tolerance for this type of behavior. In the past, we’ve seen way too many offenders either get off way too lightly or even get away with their actions completely, so it’s reassuring to see that Netflix isn’t going to let that happen. ”

Spacey was also set to be the lead in an upcoming film, All the Money in the World, but the decision was made to reshoot the already completed movie without him in it.

Kaelin Sommer

News Editor