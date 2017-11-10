Stay Connected

Monmouth College Trio Days

November 10, 2017

While it sometimes goes unseen, Greek unity within sorority life on campus is important to all three active Panhellenic chapters. Alpha Xi Delta, Kappa Kappa Gamma, and Pi Beta Phi take pride in their cooperation when it comes to supporting the community and supporting each other.

One way that unity is exemplified is during Trio Days. Trio Days took place from Tuesday, November 7 through Thursday, November 9. While Kappa Kappa Gamma and Pi Beta Phi previously celebrated Duo Days, which commemorated the founding of both organizations at Monmouth College, the event has grown to include Alpha Xi Delta.

The Panhellenic Council at Monmouth College organized activities and events throughout a couple of days that were open for all sorority members to attend. The three sororities at Monmouth are part of the National Panhellenic Conference, which includes 26 different women’s sororities.

All three organizations were able to come together for various events throughout the few days set aside for bonding between Panhellenic sisters. On Tuesday, Trio Days kicked off with Alpha Xi Delta hosting a movie night. Their house was open to all those involved in sorority life and they showed a crowd favorite, Mean Girls.

Wednesday night, members gathered in the Center for Science and Business to compete at a Trivia Night. Pi Beta Phi Panhellenic delegate, Allison Lovdahl, facilitated the game between four teams, each made up of members from all three sororities. It was a close match that ended in a tie, which had to be broken by an intense game of Rock, Paper, Scissors. Following Trivia Night there was an open Panhellenic meeting.

To end Trio Days, a banquet was held on Thursday night. Members brought their dinner to the Highlander Room and were able to bond over food and lively discussion.

Kaelin Sommer

News Editor