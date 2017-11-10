Stay Connected

New York City Attack

November 10, 2017

Law enforcement authorities have taken Sayfullo Saipov into custody for allegedly driving a rented truck into a crowd in Lower Manhattan. The attack, suspected to be a terrorist plot, killed eight people and injured a dozen more before Saipov was shot by police after exiting the truck. Saipov, an Uzbek man of 29 years of age, claimed the attack had been planned for over a year, and done in the name of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, the terrorist organization often referred to as ISIL or ISIS. Before his arrest, Saipov left a note reading “Islamic Supplication. It will endure,” reiterating his allegiance to the unrecognized state. After a short engagement with the police, Saipov was shot and arrested, after which he remained in custody as an investigation took place.

Among victims of the attacks are five Argentinean men, a Belgian woman, and two US citizens. The Argentine Foreign Ministry identified the Argentinean victims as Hernán Diego Mendoza, Diego Enrique Angelini, Alejandro Damián Pagnucco, Ariel Erlij and Hernán Ferruchi, visitors who came to New York to celebrate the thirty-year anniversary of their college graduation. Belgian officials confirmed that Anne-Laure Decadt was also killed in the attacks as she was on vacation with her two sisters and mother. Among the American victims are Darren Drake, a biker from New Jersey out on a ride before the attack, and Nicholas Cleves, a software engineer and the only victim from New York to die in the attack.

In the aftermath of the attack, President Donald Trump took to Twitter, calling Saipov “sick,” and arguing that the death penalty should be on the table. Meanwhile, both governor Andrew Cuomo (D) and New York City mayor Bill de Blasio (D) warned President Trump not to politicize the attack, and instead touted the resilience of New Yorkers in the face of tragedy.

It is currently unknown exactly what Saipov’s relationship with ISIS is at the moment, though the FBI is attempting to ascertain whether or not he ever visited Uzbekistan since emigrating to the United States in 2010. Prior to the attack, the only criminal encounters police had with Saipov were minor traffic citations, and an arrest for not appearing for a court date for a misdemeanor offense. It is also unknown whether or not his family were aware of Saipov’s plans, though President Trump says he believes they could. However, Saipov’s name was known to FBI officials after it was associated with counter-terrorism investigations in 2015. It is unknown, however, if the FBI interviewed him, or where Saipov was radicalized. An investigation is ongoing.

