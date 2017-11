Pie a Professor

November 10, 2017

On Saturday, UMOJA gathered a group of professors in front of Stockdale to get pied in the face. Following the homecoming football game, students got to choose from a wide selection of professors to pie for only 50 cents. This included: Eric Engstrom, Chris Goble, Farhat Haq, Dean Mohsin Masood, Brad Rowe, Mark Willhardt, and David Wright.

Lily Guillen

Photography Manager