Stay Connected

2018 Senior Class Gift

November 17, 2017

The Class of 2018 Gift Committee would like to announce the Senior Class Gift. We reviewed many great ideas to improve the campus, and we have a selected an amazing project.

The Class of 2018 will raise money to upgrade old Monmouth College signs with the College’s current logo which will make the campus even more beautiful. Signs updated with funds raised by YOUR class will be engraved with the words, “Dedicated by the Class of 2018.”

Our goal is to upgrade the Monmouth College sign on the corner of Euclid Avenue and Sixth Street before graduation. It will be a great place to take a cap-and-gown picture with you and your classmates gathered around that sign!

Please look for the Class of 2018 Gift Committee next semester as we will be fundraising to making the senior class gift possible.

By: Class of 2018 Gift Committee