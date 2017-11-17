Stay Connected

26 killed in Texas shooting

November 17, 2017

On Sunday, November 5, a tragic incident occurred in Sutherland Springs, TX. Devin Kelley opened fire in a church with an assault rifle killing 25 people. In the shooting, 20 others were injured. Along with the 25 lives lost, an unborn baby also passed.

Eight members of the same family were killed in the shooting. The Holcombe family attended First Baptist Church, where Bryan Holcombe was a guest pastor. His wife, cousin, son, four grandchildren, pregnant daughter-in-law and unborn child also passed away. Other members of the family were injured and rushed to the hospital. A family funeral was held for members of the Holcombe family that were lost.

After the shooting, Kelley crashed his car while a neighbor of the church was chasing him. He died and was found with self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

Kelley was a member of the United States Air Force but was discharged. He had a history of domestic violence, and in 2013, pleaded guilty to hitting, kicking, and choking his ex-wife. This incident resulted in him serving a one-year sentence in military prison and being discharged from the Air Force.

Tessa Brennaman, Kelley’s first ex-wife, described him in an interview with CBS as having “a lot of demons or hatred inside of him.” She explained that she lived in fear with him, and it was a marriage filled abuse.

President Donald Trump responded to the shooting via Twitter, tweeting “May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan.”

The New York Times reported that the shooting in Sutherland Springs was the 307th mass shooting in America during 2017. A mass shooting “involves four or more people injured or killed in a single event at the same time and location,” according to the Gun Violence Archive.

Kaelin Sommer

News Editor