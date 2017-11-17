Stay Connected

Forensics team finishes strong

With the 70th Annual L.E. Norton Invitational, referred to as “Fall Nationals” in the books, the first semester of competition for the 2017 Monmouth College Forensics team drew to a close on November 5th. After seven tournaments, the team picked up key qualifications for nationals season, with three competitors already qualified for the National Forensics Association national tournament out of the four who competed this semester. On top of that, the team brought home fourth place at the Mid-America Forensics League’s third tournament of the year, the highest such placing during the tenure of coach and Director of Forensics Rebecca Buel.

In addition to strong team performances, senior and co-Vice President Britt Parker had something of a coming out party on the first day of the 74 Swing at Illinois State University, placing third in Program Oral Interpretation. Parker saw the semester as a sign of the team moving in the right direction, saying “we have improved as a team and had a great start to the season.” The piece, a program tackling the lack of female pilots and its implications for gender equity in other fields, is not just Parker’s highest placement on the year, but was the highest placement of any Monmouth event at the 74 Swing. Should the National Forensics Association vote to pick up Program Oral Interpretation as an event, Parker’s placement at ISU will have qualified her for nationals.

Meanwhile, the rest of the team picked up key qualifications in other events. Senior and President Anthony Adams rattled off three straight first place finishes in Impromptu Speaking at the first three Mid-America Forensics League tournaments, and finished with a total of 10 final round appearances on the semester, and all three events qualified for NFA. The semester ended on a bittersweet note for Adams, claiming a 13th place finish at the L.E. Norton in Communication Analysis, and missing a semifinal berth by a single point. In reflecting on the semester, Adams expressed pride in the team, saying “I would not be surprised to see us performing at an even higher level next semester, and making some noise at nationals again this year,” referencing Monmouth’s showing last year that saw Adams and alumnus Cole Downey making octafinals at NFA.

In addition, junior and co-Vice President Sarah Hunt finished seventh in Persuasive Speaking at the second MAFL tournament of the year, qualifying her for NFA as well, rounding out the NFA qualifications for the semester. The team will be back in action in January, traveling to Northern Illinois University for the fifth and sixth tournament of the MAFL season on January 27th and 28th.

Kaelin Sommer

News Editor