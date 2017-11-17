Stay Connected

MC Fall Wind Ensemble Concert blows audience away

November 17, 2017

Over the past week, two groups of Monmouth musicians have given performances for the Monmouth College community. The Chamber Orchestra performed on Friday, November 10, and the Wind Ensemble held a concert on Sunday, November 12.

The Wind Ensemble is composed of musicians at Monmouth College who play wind or percussion instruments. The group includes freshmen through seniors, and participants performed an array of pieces on Sunday. Principal players in this concert included Emily Sheetz, Emily Currens, Antonetta Axup, Matthew Polasik, Sean Klink, Luke Pratt, Sam Dummer, and Bethany Meyer.

Students, faculty, and families gathered at Dahl Chapel to listen and admire the work that these student musicians had put in throughout the semester. Dr. Stacy Dziuk directed the Wind Ensemble that afternoon.

The concert began with the Dedicatory Overture by Clifton Williams. The next piece that the ensemble performed was Colonial Song from Percy Grainger, an Australian composer in the early 20th century. Dr. Dziuk explained to the audience that the music performed from Grainger was based off of songs from his native Australia, and that they were composed as a gift to his mother.

The Wind Ensemble also performed four movements from Scenes from the Louvre by Norman Dello Joio. Along with this, they also played Sea Songs from Ralph Vaughan Williams, which was originally composed as a fourth movement from another suite and is made up of three sea shanties. The concert finished with Valdres by Johannes Hanssen, which includes excerpts of patriotic Norwegian songs.

The performance provided the audience with classical music that proved beneficial for those in attendance. Freshman Jeff Knapp originally planned on attending the concert to use it as a required event for his Introduction to Liberal Arts course. After experiencing the performance, he found that not only was it helpful for class, but also for his involvement on campus. “It was nice to get to watch teammates and friends play in the Winds Ensemble; it helped me see what they did outside of the field or classroom.”

Kaelin Sommer

News Editor