Stay Connected

February 2, 2018

Michigan State University faces serious backlash in the wake of Larry Nassar’s sentencing. Last Tuesday, a judge sentenced Nassar to up to 175 years for sexual misconduct toward over 150 women. Nassar was a doctor for the United States Olympic gymnasts and a doctor at Michigan State University. Since Nassar’s sentencing, the president of Michigan State and its athletic director have stepped down from their positions at the school. The case continues to build as more survivors come forward. Many of the women that have already decided to share their stories have been Olympic gymnasts like Simone Biles and Aly Raisman.

Women on the Monmouth campus have taken notice of this situation as well. Senior, Lily Guillen said, “I am very astonished and saddened to hear about the amounts of young women that this man alone has harmed. It’s hard to imagine how many more people like that are still out there getting away with these kinds of things because institutions brush them off.” Haley Willits, another senior at Monmouth, connected this to other movements taking place recently, “So many women are stepping up to tell their stories now with the #MeToo movement and it’s giving others the courage to tell their experience.” Upon talking about Title IX issues in our own community, senior, Willets was optimistic, saying, “I’m hopeful that we’re moving in the right direction with having Stephanie Kinkaid as our Title IX coordinator and having forms that can be submitted anonymously.”

Within the Monmouth community, the main person to talk to about sexual misconduct is Stephanie Kinkaid, the Title IX coordinator on campus. She explained that Monmouth has many safety nets for preventing sexual assault. In regards to faculty and staff, she said “if they even suspect there could be abuse or assault that has taken place, they are mandated reporters, and they must report it.”

Not only are there safety nets in place, but Stephanie said that the school is trying to improve all the time in this area. Not only are there the changes mentioned by Haley, but there is also training for faculty and staff, and many programs taking place on campus to promote consent and the understanding of boundaries. On campus events are still happening, like a program on healthy relationships as well as a sex positivity workshop. Stephanie said, “What I’m hoping to promote is a lot more openness to talk about sex, because we talk about sexual assault. We need to talk about healthy sex.”

Michael Horath

Contributing Writer