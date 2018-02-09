Stay Connected

Falcon Heavy changes the game

February 9, 2018

Earlier this week, entrepreneur Elon Musk and his SpaceX program successfully launched the Falcon Heavy rocket into orbit. Although most of the social media sphere loved the mannequin driving the cherry-red Tesla sports car, Musk managed to prove something more important than a tossing a car into space playing David Bowie’s Space Oddity. Musk managed to show the world once again that reusable rockets are the future in the exploration of the space industry. Upon thruster 1 and 2 returning virtually at the same time, Musk exclaimed “That was epic. That’s probably the most exciting thing I’ve ever seen, literally.

In comparison to other “heavy” rockets, the Falcon Heavy rocket is the most powerful of its kind. SpaceX thrusted 64 tonnes into orbit, doubling that of the world’s next most powerful rocket, the Delta IV Heavy. With immense reusable rocket power, Musk can expand the current capabilities of his own company as well as the United States Intelligences’. This power can launch a higher number of satellites, larger satellites, bigger robots for space exploration, and more impressive telescopes like that of the Hubble or James Webb. Musk has scratched the surface of what he and his team can do in the near future and what the world can potentially do without the previous limits of rocket science in place.

Musk is equally as excited in the low cost of his rockets as he is of the successful launch itself. Musk reportedly said his rocket is a game-changer in terms of profitability. “It’ll be game-over for all other heavy-lift rockets.” Musk continued to say that selling reliable reusable rockets to other companies and organizations that usually let their booster rockets crash somewhere becoming scrap metal, will inevitably become the future of space flight.

Riley Hess

Editor in Chief