Stay Connected

17 killed in Florida school shooting

February 16, 2018

On Wednesday evening, a 19-year-old opened fire at a high school in Parkland, Florida, killing 17 people and wounding 14. The suspect was a former student of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and was armed with a semiautomatic rifle.

According to witnesses, the shooting began outside of the school and moved inside as the fire alarm sounded. The school had performed a routine fire drill earlier that day, so despite the attacker’s possible motives to draw more students out with the alarms, many regarded it as a false alarm. Students were reported finding cover in classrooms, while others chose to flee the building altogether. All of the victims were identified and their identities were released on Thursday.

The shooter was identified as Nikolas Cruz, who had been expelled from the school previously. Officials investigating Cruz found what they described as “very disturbing” social media posts from the attacker. A former classmate of Cruz said he was unsurprised that Cruz had been named as the suspect in this case.

After the building had been cleared, SWAT teams escorted students and teachers out of the school and outside. Cruz attempted to blend in with the crowd, but was found and taken into custody.

While the school takes necessary steps to avoid tragic incidents like this, such as making sure that there are always two squad cars on campus, the events of February 14 proved that these situations can happen to even well prepared establishments. The school had recently gone through active shooter training as well, making them practiced for the attacker. Unfortunately, lives were still lost despite the preparations. “We could not have been more prepared for this situation, which is what makes it so frustrating,” explained Melissa Falkowski, a teacher at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, “I feel today like our government, our country has failed us and failed our kids and didn’t keep us safe.”

The mother of a student at the school mentioned that even before this event, her daughter’s biggest fear was school shootings, and another parent said his daughter was still in shock after seeing multiple dead bodies during the shooting.

The school decided to close its doors for the remainder of the week and is offering grief counseling to students and their families. The shooting has been marked in the top ten deadliest mass shootings in United States history, four of which have occurred since 2016. and it has again sparked debate about gun control and policy. A student present for the attack shared his sentiments after the horrific experience via Twitter, posting “Love each other. You may never know when it may be the last day you meet someone.”

Kaelin Sommer

News Editor