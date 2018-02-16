Stay Connected

Around the Kilt

February 16, 2018

Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz has taken the rookie of the year race by storm, surpassing scouting expectations that had him slip all the way to the 13th pick in last year’s draft. With the loss of Gordon Hayward in the offseason, what was an up and coming team, became a team without a star player.

Mitchell appears as if he could be the player to develop into the star the Utah Jazz fan base so desperately desires. His play has propelled a team that had very little expectations entering the season to an above .500 record and contention for a playoff berth.

Through nearly 60 games, Mitchell is averaging 19.5 pts, 3.5 rebs, 3.4 assists, and 1.5 steals. Those are impressive numbers for any player, especially a rookie leading a team without playmakers.

Donovan Mitchell’s shattering of expectations, combined with his noteworthy season averages, makes him a favorite to be crowned rookie of the year.

Tate Heiple

Contributing Writer

The 2017-18 rookie class is arguably the best group of players since the 2003-04 class that consisted of Lebron James, Carmelo Anthony, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh. There are many guys that have a chance to claim Rookie of the Year status this season, but my pick is Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers.

After sitting out all of last season with a foot injury, Simmons started this season off strong, posting multiple triple-doubles in the first couple weeks of his NBA career. He’s currently averaging 16.4 points per game, 7.7 rebounds per game, and 7.4 assists per game, while also posting a 52.7% field goal percentage. Those are the most well-rounded numbers for any rookie in the league.

The 76ers are also in a chase for the playoffs, currently sitting at the 7th seed in the Eastern Conference. The 76ers have not made the playoffs since 2012, and Ben Simmons is a big reason why they are in the hunt this season.

Cooper Pauley

Sports Editor