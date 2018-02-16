Stay Connected

Experimental flu vaccine in the works

February 16, 2018

A new pill developed by Shionogi and Co., a drug company based in Japan, can remove the flu virus from those suffering within a day, according to an article found in the Wall Street Journal.

The Japanese pharmaceutical company says that the median time for flu symptoms to disappear is 24 hours, according to a late-stage trial on Japanese and American patients. The trial also concluded that one dose of the experimental medicine can bring immediate relief to patients suffering from the flu, compared to two doses of Tamiflu a day for five days. The pill developed by Shionogi can treat both influenza A and B.

Martin Howell Friede, the person overseeing the World Health Organization’s advisory on vaccines, told the WSJ that, “the data we’ve seen is very promising. This could be a breakthrough in the way that we treat influenza.”

However, the drug will take much longer to reach the United States than it will Japan. Shionogi says it is expecting Japan’s drug regulator to approve it as early as March but doesn’t expect a decision in the U.S. until next year, according to the same WSJ article. The company says they will apply for approval in the U.S. this summer.

The WSJ also reports that Johnson and Johnson and AstraZeneca are developing a formula that will treat the most common form of the virus, influenza A, the most common strain of the virus.

News of the flu pill comes at a time when cases of flu-symptoms in patients has reached the peek level of the swine flu outbreak of 2009 according to Fortune Magazine. The Fortune article also says that 63 children have died because of the flu since the outbreak started. Hospitalization because of flu-like symptoms is currently averaged at 59.9 per 100,000 people according to acting Centers for Disease Control director Anne Schuchat, as reported by Inverse.

