Stay Connected

First American to land a Triple Axel in the Olympics

February 16, 2018

Mirai Nagasu, from Arcadia California, became the first American woman to land a triple axel in the Olympics on Sunday, helping the American figure skating team take bronze. Leading up to this year’s Olympics, Nagasu was debating on quitting figure skating. This is allegedly due to Nagasu being replaced as a figure skater in the 2014 Olympics. Instead of quitting, Nagasu used her pent-up anger to motivate herself in this year’s competition and also became the first American woman to return to the team after being left off at a prior Olympics.

For those that do not know what a triple axel is, it is a jump with precisely three and a half full body rotations. The triple axel is the only axel that requires the skater to undergo a forward-facing takeoff. It is said that the triple axel is the rarest stunt in figure skating.

Before Nagasu, only eight other women have successfully completed this stunt in competition, yet Nagasu is the first American woman to successfully land the triple axel in the Olympics and the third woman overall. The first two women to land the triple axel in the Olympics were Midori Ito (1992) from Japan and Mao Asada (2010 and 2014), also from Japan. The triple axel has become more popular amongst men figure skaters ever since Brian Orser, a Canadian male, was the first to land a triple axel in the 1984 Olympics.

Even though Nagasu is the first American woman to land a triple axel in the Olympics, this competition was not the first time she had a successful landing. Nagasu first landed her triple axel at the U.S. International Figure Skating Classic in September. Nagasu knew that perfecting this move would reassure her place in the Olympics this year.

Upon completion, Nagasu celebrated her personal accomplishment as well as “lifting the United States to a bronze medal”.

Abbi Murray

Online Manager