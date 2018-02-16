Stay Connected

NBC Fires Olympic Analyst

NBC commentator Joshua Cooper Ramo has recently received backlash over his thoughtless and inconsiderate comments last Friday during the Opening Ceremonies of the Olympic Winter Games. Ramo was taken off the air after he said, “every Korean will tell you that Japan is a cultural, technological, and economic example, has been so important to their own transformation.”

There was immediate backlash over these comments because of Japan’s occupation of Korea from 1910 to 1945. During this time, there was cruel and inhuman treatment against Koreans from the Japanese, which include forced labor and prostitution. Although Japan has expressed remorse since the two have not fully rebuilt a positive relationship, the topic still strikes a nerve with many South Koreans.

These comments were very insensitive and surprising considering Ramo brought up the difficult past between Japan and Korea at another point during the ceremony. It is also being reported that Ramo was hired specifically to be an Asian expert during the Opening Ceremonies, so the fact that he would say something so controversial is startling and mind-boggling.

Over the weekend a petition surfaced that had nearly 16,000 supporters. The petition said, “Any reasonable person familiar with the history of Japanese imperialism, and the atrocities it committed before and during WWII, would find such statement deeply hurtful and outrageous.” The petition also disagreed that any South Korean would give any credit to Japan for their economic and cultural growth.

NBC didn’t catch the blunder until fourteen hours after it happened and immediately apologized both in writing and on-air. NBC anchor Carolyn Manno read a statement addressing Ramo’s comments and apologized for the insulting remarks. It has been implied that Ramo was fired, but NBC has reported that he was hired only for the Opening Ceremonies and that his employment with the network ended naturally. Ramo currently sits on the board of Starbucks and FedEx while also working for the consulting firm of former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger.

Cooper Pauley

Sports Editor