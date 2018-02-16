Stay Connected

Outside the Hashmarks

February 16, 2018

Well, someone besides the Warriors or Rockets managed to break basketball, for once. Which should be a good thing, considering how many traditional rules of the game get chucked out the window when our three-point-shooting, constantly-moving, Western Conference overlords play. Even when the Cavaliers manage to wreck the Association, it comes as a pleasant surprise. I mean, the Cavs were dangerously close to just being another Eastern Conference face, after all. And then they broke the trade deadline. And boy howdy, did they do an excellent job of trashing it. Somehow, they got the entire Association to tank their seasons for players that will either never see the floor or will get buried on the bench. For some reason, the Lakers traded for a ball-dominant point guard while handing valuable, young bodies to a Cavs team that desperately needs them. The Jazz has waved the white flag on the next two years and took on Derrick Rose’s knee-less husk, giving up real NBA talent in return. The Heat provided real cap relief to the Cavs for a player in Dwayne Wade that they literally could have signed for peanuts off the waiver wire next year to gear for a farewell tour.

None of these trades make any sense for anyone but the Cavs. They make even less sense for the Heat, who will likely play the Cavs in the playoffs at some point. While Goran Dragic is an All-Star, technically, and the Heat are obscenely deep, their best bet of winning was the Cavs continuing to suck forever like they did in January. And yet, here we are.

Let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves, though. The Cavs still suck on defense. The team is still slow to switch, and LeBron isn’t the defender he used to be. (Watching Giannis Antetokounmpo simply bludgeon LeBron down the middle of the lane for a million possessions multiple times this year was a treat, but that would not happen in 2010.) But they are a real contender now, and likely the forgone champ of the East. Sure, trade deadlines are for improvement and for officially giving up on a season, but when the entire league just capitulates to a single organization, what intrigue is left in the trades? At least this is something to think about until the Cavs lose Game 5 of the Finals by sixty-eight points because James Harden or Kevin Durant shot 30-for-31 in less than thirty minutes or something.

Anthony Adams

Political Editor