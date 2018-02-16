Stay Connected

Pence upstaged in Pyeonchang during Olympic visit

February 16, 2018

Vice President Mike Pence has returned from a three-day trip to South Korea, in which he claims no progress has been made to establish a less messy relationship with the North. The trip, which coincided with the start of the Winter Olympic Games, was originally intended as a means of attaching a face in the administration to the US’ Olympic team while discussing the US’ future with or without North Korea. However, things did not go according to plan for the Vice President. Rather than the US smoothing relations over with the North, the bulk of the visible diplomatic work came from South Korea, who agreed to march under a unified flag of the Korean peninsula, merge women’s hockey teams, and reopen communications that had long been ignored. Meanwhile, Pence warned that the North was simply using South Korea to fuel its propaganda, and hijack the event with its messaging. While such claims are impossible to verify, Pence used the moment to reiterate the Trump Administration’s stance on North Korea. Pence would go on to claim that war had strengthened “the core of the bond” between the US and South Korea, making any daylight on diplomatic relations with the North impossible.

From South Korea’s perspective, though, that seems to be changing. North Korea was welcomed with open arms to what South Korean President Moon Jae-in called the “Olympic Games of peace,” while extending a rare offer to visit with both US and South Korean diplomats. The two nations marched together during the opening ceremony, and delegations from both nations sat together during proceedings, signifying, at least, openness to a shift in relations. While North and South Korean officials received a standing ovation for their display together at the Olympics, Pence remained sitting, a move that has garnered some criticism as potentially disrespectful to the Olympic host nation.

In reality, the entire affair was the continuation of a public relations battle between the US and North Korea. The US, as North Korea’s most powerful detractor, played the role of the unimpressed superpower and stuck with it. Meanwhile, the North put up a front to garner public support. Sending Kim Yo-jong, the sister of Kim Jong-un, to the Olympics helped rehabilitate the nation’s international standing. Moreover, it helped North Korea thoroughly outmaneuver the US, leaving Pence deeply out of step with a key ally in South Korea. While this single dust-up will likely not result in a radical shift in relations between North Korea and the rest of the world, North Korea won this round by letting the US beat itself.

Anthony Adams

Political Editor