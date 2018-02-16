Stay Connected

Power station explosion causes blackout in Puerto Rico

Just months after the devastating effects of Hurricanes Maria and Irma, Puerto Rico recently faced more power outages in San Juan. In the nation’s capital, an explosion at an electrical substation on Sunday, February 10 resulted in the loss of power for several parts of the city. This outage affected a major hospital in San Juan, as well as the city’s international airport.

After both Maria and Irma went through Puerto Rico, the nation was left powerless for months. This blackout shows the effects of their damage because it left the power systems weaker than before. The blackout occurred on Sunday, but according to Puerto Rico Electrical Power Authority (PREPA), power was restored back to the majority of their customers in San Juan.

The explosion and resulting power outage were said to be due to a “mechanical failure within the system,” as explained by PREPA’s executive director, Justo González Torres. In photos posted by PREPA’s Twitter account, visible charring and burnt equipment is visible.

Since Hurricane Maria knocked the island in late September 2017, PREPA said that the majority of its customers had received power again, but as of Monday, there were still more than 400,000 people who were without power in Puerto Rico. The power grid in the country is notably outdated and weak in comparison to other countries, which can also attribute to how easily the country can lose electricity. Many parts of the country have been without power for five months now.

This issue happened in the middle of a heated debate about whether or not to privatize the electrical system in Puerto Rico, which is something the current governor of the country is in favor of. Union workers of PREPA are strongly against this possibility, and the organization that keeps power up and running in Puerto Rico is already in debt. The governor, Ricardo Rosselló, explained to Puerto Rican citizens that, “The Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority does not work and cannot continue to operate like this.” He believes that the privatization of electricity in the country would help to make service better, bring down electricity costs, and “increase investment in renewable energy.”

Rosselló’s proposed change is a result of the criticism PREPA has received, even before Hurricane Maria.The company burns expensive oil that also contributes to air pollution, filed for bankruptcy in 2017 and faces $9 million dollars in debt. A spokesperson from the union that represents PREPA, Fredyson Martinez, explained that when he first began working at PREPA, talks of privatization were only speculation. Now, he says those pushing for privatization have “took advantage of the crisis” that was Hurricane Maria, using the storm to push their plan. He also stated that the storm only “exposed the weaknesses of a utility that had suffered from years of neglect.

Kaelin Sommer

News Editor