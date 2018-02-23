Stay Connected

Men’s Basketball MWC Championship tournament

February 23, 2018

In the Fighting Scots season finale, the men’s basketball team traveled to Mount Vernon, IA to face-off against the Cornell Rams, with hopes to capture their first outright regular season conference championship since the 1990 season. The Scots got off to a great start as they led by ten points just halfway through the first half of the game on a jumper by will Jones. The Rams would not let the Scots grab this conference championship with ease as they would fight back from ten down and decrease Monmouth’s lead to just two points with 1:54 left in the first half. Senior Justin Aluya was not going to make it easy for Cornell while he posted a monster first half, with seven points, seven rebounds, and four blocks as the Scots rolled into halftime with a slim six-point lead.

Cornell put up an impressive fight in the second half, never trailing by more than six points to the conference-leading Fighting Scots, and actually got the lead down to as little as one point with 8:31 left in the game. Freshman Stephon Bobbit would lead Monmouth in scoring in the second half with ten points while Will Jones added a double-double to his name with 15 points, 10 rebounds to go along with five assists. Justin Alyua joined the fun, nearly adding a triple-double in points, rebounds, and blocks. Alyua would finish with 11 points, 14 rebounds, and 8 blocks en route Monmouth’s 70-64 win over Cornell to lock up their first Midwest Conference title since 1990.

The Fighting Scots will host the Midwest Conference Tournament this weekend, which will include the top four teams in the conference this season. Monmouth (18-7) will face off against Lake Forest (17-8) on Friday at 7:00 P.M. in Glennie Gymnasium. The winner off this game will battle against the winner of the 5:00 P.M. game featuring Ripon (17-8) and St. Norbert (19-6) on Saturday at 3 P.M. for an automatic trip to the NCAA Playoffs.

Monmouth ends the season on a hot streak, winners of their last seven straight including victories in 10 of their last 11 games. The Scots finish with their best record since the 1990-91 season where they finished with a regular season record of 18-6. Make sure to come out and support your Fighting Scots at 7:00 P.M. this Friday!

Luke Long

Contributing Writer